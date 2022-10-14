The Perth-Andover RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify two “persons of interest” in connection with a break, enter and theft at a local school.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, two men broke into the storage facilities at the school on Nissen Street in Perth-Andover. Fuel and various tools were stolen, according to Corporal Alexandre Savard.



RCMP have released surveillance footage photos in hopes that someone may recognize the individuals or the vehicle involved in the late-night break-in.

Description of suspects in Oct 6th break and enter at Perth-Andover Middle School

The first man is described as having a medium build, wearing a black zip-up sweater, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, with a red bandana over his face. The second man had a medium build, and was wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants, black sneakers and black gloves.

Police described the suspect's vehicle as a red car, potentially a 2010 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The car had a black rear bumper and a large dent in the driver's side quarter panel.

If you recognize the individuals or the vehicle in these photos, or have any information that may help further the investigation, you are asked to call the Perth-Andover RCMP at (506) 273-5000.

