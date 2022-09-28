Carleton County Man Charged After Seizure of Meth and Guns

A 22-year-old Carleton County man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine in the Woodstock area, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Earlier this month, the RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit opened an investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs in the Woodstock area, Corp. Hans Ouellette said in a news release. Through their investigation, police were able to identify “a person of interest.”

On September 21, police stopped a vehicle on Johnville Road in Johnville, N.B. in connection with the investigation. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene but got stuck in a patch of mud, Corp. Ouellette said. An RCMP member sustained minor injuries while attempting to stop the vehicle.



RCMP members arrest drug trafficking suspect after struggle

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Kyle Wyman of Upper Kent, tried to resist arrest, but was apprehended with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services. He was taken into custody on several unrelated warrants.

Police later searched Wyman’s vehicle and allegedly seized two unsafely stored firearms with ammunition, one of them a restricted firearm, along with a replica handgun, and quantities of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Officers also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, money and counterfeit vehicle inspection stickers.

The injured police officer was transported to hospital for treatment, and was later released, Ouellette said.

Suspect charged in Woodstock Provincial Court

On Tuesday, September 27, Wyman appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer, and several firearms-related offences. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on October 18.

This investigation was the result of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force.

Anyone with credible information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police department. Information can also be provided anonymously by Secure Web Tips online at New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

