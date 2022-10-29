Missing 77-Year-Old Man in McAdam, N.B. Area

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a 77-year-old man from McAdam, New Brunswick, who was reporting missing after he didn't return from a hunting trip.

Kenneth William Snedden was last seen at around 1 p.m. Friday at a residence in McAdam, according to Corporal Jayson Hansen of the West District RCMP. He reportedly left in his truck with his ATV to go hunting.



Mr. Snedden was reported missing to police when he failed to return home as expected. Police have followed up on several leads to try to locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful, Cpl. Hansen said. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

The man’s truck was later located on Duck Lake Road, just northeast of McAdam, but police say his ATV was not there. Temperatures overnight dropped below freezing.

Kenneth Snedden is described as about five feet nine inches (175 centimetres) tall, and about 175 pounds (79 kilograms). He has brown eyes, short brown and grey hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing an orange hunting hat and vest, a camouflage jacket, jeans, and boots.

The ATV is described as a red 2005 Honda TRX 350 with New Brunswick licence plate number YD8529.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Snedden is asked to contact the McAdam RCMP at (506) 784-1205. Police say they will share more information as it becomes available.

RCMP Specialized Policing Services, as well as Ground Search and Rescue teams, were in the McAdam area on Saturday as part of the investigation.