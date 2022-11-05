A 37-year-old man died and two people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in Florenceville-Bristol.

Western Valley Region RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a collision between two cars on Highway 130 shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to Corporal Andrew Whiteway.



The driver and sole occupant of the first car was transported to hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Police say the driver and the passenger of the second car were both taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims were not released.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist also attended the crash site overnight. A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

