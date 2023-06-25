The Fort Fairfield Police Department arrested two Presque Isle men Friday on Houlton Road for unlawful drug possession and other charges including OUI & outstanding warrants.

Two Presque Isle Men Arrested for Heroin, Meth and More Charges

Twenty-seven-year-old Taylor Boxwell and 34-year-old Tyler Maynard were stopped by the Border Patrol who contacted the Fort Fairfield Police. Officers investigated the scene and arrested both men.

OUI and Drug Possession Charges

Boxwell was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs with priors and Unlawful Drug Possession of heroin and meth.

Gave False Name to Border Patrol

Maynard was a passenger in the vehicle and “originally gave a false name to the Border Patrol Agents and Police Officers on scene,” said Fort Fairfield Chief of Police, Matthew E. Cummings.

Charges Include Warrants

Maynard is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of heroin, Unlawful Possession of methamphetamine, Unsworn Falsification, Violation of Conditions of Release along with other unrelated warrants for his arrest. Both Boxwell and Maynard were taken to the Caribou Police Department for holding.

Statement from Chief Cummings

Chief Cummings said “since mid-May, Fort Fairfield Police Officers have made 9 arrests of drivers who have been under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other impairing substances. This is a stark increase in these types of offenses and we encourage everyone to designate a driver.”

