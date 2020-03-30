Tractor Trailer Crash on Route 1, Westfield, Maine

Slippery roads from an early spring snowfall led to a tractor trailer crash on Route 1 in Westfield Monday morning.

The driver apparently lost control on a hill shortly before 8 a.m. and skidded off the road near Kinney's Flowers & Herbs. The cab ended up in the ditch.

Maine State Police say the tractor was partially blocking Route 1. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Crews are working to clear the scene.