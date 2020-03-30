Tractor Trailer Crash on Route 1, Westfield, Maine

Maine State Police

Slippery roads from an early spring snowfall led to a tractor trailer crash on Route 1 in Westfield Monday morning.  

The driver apparently lost control on a hill shortly before 8 a.m. and skidded off the road near Kinney's Flowers & Herbs. The cab ended up in the ditch.  

Maine State Police say the tractor was partially blocking Route 1. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.  

Crews are working to clear the scene. 

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Route 1, tractor trailer crash, Westfield
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top