One Man Died and One Man Injured after UTV Crash in Westfield
One man died and another man was injured after a UTV crash in Westfield Sunday night. The incident happened around 10:30 pm on a woods road.
Driver Died and Passenger Injured in UTV Crash
Forty-year-old Jason Wilmot from Portland died at the scene. Forty-four-year-old Chris Foster from Gorham was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries to his head. The Maine Warden Service said Wilmot was driving the 2022 Can Am Defender XT side by side with Foster as a passenger.
Both Men Ejected after Hitting Tree
“As they were going down the road that had a gradual downhill grade, the road slightly veered to the right with a low spot in the turn. Wilmot was unable to negotiate the turn, and hit a slight embankment which caused the UTV to start to tip, and then struck a tree, ejecting both occupants from the UTV,” said Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
Driver Pinned Under UTV
Wilmot was pinned under the vehicle and died at the scene. Foster had head injuries and was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.
Not Wearing Helmets
Latti said both Wilmot and Foster “were not wearing helmets and they were not buckled in.
Wardens: “Alcohol May be a Factor”
Latti said “an initial investigation suggests alcohol may be a factor in the crash.” The Maine Warden Service reconstructed the accident and is investigating the crash.
First Responders
Assisting the Warden Service was the Mars Hill Fire Department, Central Aroostook Ambulance and Presque Isle Ambulance.
Updates and App Alerts
Updates will be posted when more information is released. Download the app for free to get news alerts sent to your smartphone.
- READ MORE: Two Maine Teens Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Stolen Firearm
- ALSO READ: Two Women and One Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking
LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll