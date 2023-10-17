One Man Died and One Man Injured after UTV Crash in Westfield

One man died and another man was injured after a UTV crash in Westfield Sunday night. The incident happened around 10:30 pm on a woods road.

Driver Died and Passenger Injured in UTV Crash

Forty-year-old Jason Wilmot from Portland died at the scene. Forty-four-year-old Chris Foster from Gorham was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries to his head. The Maine Warden Service said Wilmot was driving the 2022 Can Am Defender XT side by side with Foster as a passenger.

Both Men Ejected after Hitting Tree

“As they were going down the road that had a gradual downhill grade, the road slightly veered to the right with a low spot in the turn. Wilmot was unable to negotiate the turn, and hit a slight embankment which caused the UTV to start to tip, and then struck a tree, ejecting both occupants from the UTV,” said Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Driver Pinned Under UTV

Wilmot was pinned under the vehicle and died at the scene. Foster had head injuries and was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

Not Wearing Helmets

Latti said both Wilmot and Foster “were not wearing helmets and they were not buckled in.

Wardens: “Alcohol May be a Factor”

Latti said “an initial investigation suggests alcohol may be a factor in the crash.” The Maine Warden Service reconstructed the accident and is investigating the crash.

Maine Warden Service Maine Warden Service loading...

First Responders

Assisting the Warden Service was the Mars Hill Fire Department, Central Aroostook Ambulance and Presque Isle Ambulance.

