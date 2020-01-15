Top 5 Reasons to Sign Up for the Insane Inflatable 5K Right Now

The Insane Inflatable 5K is different and more fun than any 5K you will ever do.

Ticket prices will go up this Wednesday (1/15) at midnight, but sign up now with the promo code 2020 and it will only cost you $19 per person.

This isn't about getting the first place time, it's about having a blast as you bounce and navigate the course with tons of inflatable obstacles to keep the course entertaining. Even if you've never thought of yourself as a "5K person" who doesn't love hitting a huge inflatable slide with their friends and family?

You need to check out the above video to see a preview of how much fun the Insane Inflatable 5K will be.

Here are the top 5 reasons you need to sign up for the Insane Inflatable 5K right now:

Fun - The course is 3.1 miles and there are 11 insane inflatables throughout the course. This means you won't go long before hitting your next exciting obstacle which will put a huge smile on your face. No Pressure - If the course takes you 2 hours it's okay -- if it takes you 30 minutes good for you! There is no one yelling at you to speed up or slow down. This is a go--at-your-own-pace fun run, just enjoy yourself. Dress Up - Many teams sign up either as a family or as a company and choose to dress up for this extremely fun day. This is a good excuse for all your friends or co-workers to act silly and enjoy some time outside and going a little ... insane. Huge Slide - At the end of the course there is a giant slide to go down -- then you receive a medal for finishing. For many this will be the first medal they have ever received for finishing a 5K, and it feels great.

