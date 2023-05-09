Three People in Maine Charged after Two Drug Busts
Police charged three people for possession in two separate drug busts in Portland on Sunday.
Three People Facing Drug Related Charges
The first arrest happened around 5:15 pm when police received a tip about drugs being sold from a vehicle on Union Station Plaza.
Drug Trafficking Charges
Forty-one-year-old Nicole Abate-Alder from Sanford was charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of meth, and Violating Conditions of Release. She was in possession of 5.3 grams of fentanyl and 2.4 grams of meth, according to WGME News.
Two People Charged in Same Vehicle
That same night around 10:35 pm, police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Congress Street and St. John Street. Twenty-five-year-old Sahal Hourdeh from Portland is facing charges for Unlawful Possession and Violating Conditions of Release.
The passenger in the vehicle, 39-year-old Christopher Hyson from Portland, was charged for possessing 8.81 grams of fentanyl.
News Updates and App Alerts
The story is developing and police have not released any additional information. Look for updates as more details are made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts.
- ALSO READ: Maine Wardens: 51-Year-Old Man Collapsed & Died While Hiking
- READ MORE: Three People Arrested in Maine for Drug Trafficking and Possession