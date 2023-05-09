Three People in Maine Charged after Two Drug Busts

Police charged three people for possession in two separate drug busts in Portland on Sunday.

The first arrest happened around 5:15 pm when police received a tip about drugs being sold from a vehicle on Union Station Plaza.

Forty-one-year-old Nicole Abate-Alder from Sanford was charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of meth, and Violating Conditions of Release. She was in possession of 5.3 grams of fentanyl and 2.4 grams of meth, according to WGME News.

That same night around 10:35 pm, police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Congress Street and St. John Street. Twenty-five-year-old Sahal Hourdeh from Portland is facing charges for Unlawful Possession and Violating Conditions of Release.

The passenger in the vehicle, 39-year-old Christopher Hyson from Portland, was charged for possessing 8.81 grams of fentanyl.

The story is developing and police have not released any additional information. Look for updates as more details are made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts.

