Three People Arrested in Maine for Drug Trafficking and Possession
Two men and a woman were arrested after police found a “substantial amount” of drugs in their vehicle Tuesday in Bangor.
K-9 Detects Drugs in Vehicle
Police pulled over the vehicle around 4 pm on Ohio Street due to an expired registration from 2020. A K-9 team detected drugs in the vehicle and officers conducted a search. Suspected drug proceeds and a “substantial amount” of drugs were seized, according to WGME News. Police did not release information about the types of drugs.
Aggravated Drug Trafficking
The driver, 33-year-old Quinton Porter from New Haven, Connecticut was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
Drug Trafficking and Warrants
Thirty-seven-year-old Jennifer Saltzman from Bangor is facing charges for drug trafficking charges and outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Drug Possession Charges
Twenty-nine-year-old Joseph Landry-Nelson from Kenduskeag was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
Police Investigation
The investigation is ongoing and developing. Updates will be posted as more information is released.
