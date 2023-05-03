Two men and a woman were arrested after police found a “substantial amount” of drugs in their vehicle Tuesday in Bangor.

K-9 Detects Drugs in Vehicle

Police pulled over the vehicle around 4 pm on Ohio Street due to an expired registration from 2020. A K-9 team detected drugs in the vehicle and officers conducted a search. Suspected drug proceeds and a “substantial amount” of drugs were seized, according to WGME News. Police did not release information about the types of drugs.

Aggravated Drug Trafficking

The driver, 33-year-old Quinton Porter from New Haven, Connecticut was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Bangor Police - Quinton Porter Bangor Police - Quinton Porter loading...

Drug Trafficking and Warrants

Thirty-seven-year-old Jennifer Saltzman from Bangor is facing charges for drug trafficking charges and outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Bangor Police - Jennifer Saltzman Bangor Police - Jennifer Saltzman loading...

Drug Possession Charges

Twenty-nine-year-old Joseph Landry-Nelson from Kenduskeag was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Bangor Police - Joseph Landry-Nelson Bangor Police - Joseph Landry-Nelson loading...

Police Investigation

The investigation is ongoing and developing. Updates will be posted as more information is released.

