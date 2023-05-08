Maine Wardens: 51-Year-Old Man Collapsed & Died While Hiking

The Maine Game Wardens Service said a 51-year-old man from New Hampshire died Saturday afternoon after he collapsed while hiking a trail at Sunday River.

Friend Performed CPR

Todd Soucy was with a friend on the Lollapalooza Trail when he “fell to the ground.” Officials said the friend did CPR until help arrived. Wardens also provided service. Soucy died at the scene, according to WMTW News.

Developing Story and Ongoing Investigation

His body was recovered and authorities are investigating the incident for more information.

