Three Local Youths On To Elks Soccer Shoot State Championship

Successful day for many Aroostook County youths

The Elks Soccer Shoot northern district championship competitions were held in Bangor over the weekend featuring several youths from Aroostook County. Competitors at the had won their divisions at the local level in September at UMPI.

Three local youths are now preparing for the state championship competition in their division. The state championship competition will be held on October 16 in Bangor. Winners from the state competition will advance to the New England regional championships in a few weeks.

Here comes another Hornet in the pipeline

Sadie Trams of Ashland was the winner of the girls’ 12 under division and is eligible for the state championship. A town with a deep history of girls’ soccer success, Ashland has another young lady to cheer for this weekend.

The future Tiger roars to the state championship

William Browning of Fort Fairfield will be looking to score for the Tigers in the distant future, but for now he will prepare for the Elks state championship on Saturday. Browning was the winner of the boys’ 12 under division in Bangor.

A future Cat going to the states

Lucy Cheney of Castle Hill will be competing in the girls’14 under division at the state championship. She was able to take the top spot in her division and will look to add a state title to her resume.

Five more local youth's shine on Saturday

Five other youth's shot well enough to finish as the runners-up at the district level. Aubrey Plant of Presque Isle was the runner-up in the girls under 8 division, and Wilson Clark of Mapleton was the under 8 boys’ runner-up. Jenna Strid of Woodland was the runner-up on the girls under 10 division, with Madden Hebert of Presque Isle as the boys’ runner-up. Mason Pelletier of Easton was the runner-up in the boys’ 14 under division.

October 16 at 10:00 am in Bangor

Congratulations to all of the competitors and we wish Sadie, William, and Lucy the best of luck on Saturday.