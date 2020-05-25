The New England Patriots planted 2500 flags outside of Gillette Stadium this weekend to honor people from the Foxborough area that have lost their lives in military service. The project was done with the help of many volunteers and the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. The Fund usually plants over 35,000 flags each Memorial Day Weekend on the Boston Common, but because of the COVID-19 restrictions, they were not able to this year. instead, the Fund asked people to plant flags in their own yards or in their windows. Our Patriots certainly took that request to heart and created this beautiful flag garden right in their own front yard at Gillette! The flags will stay on display through this Thursday the 28th and if you are in the area you will fund the flag garden near Lot 5. Patriots owner Robert Kraft even helped out, and wearing a mask, knocked in a few flags. As Robert always says..."We are ALL Patriots!"

Patriots long-snapper Joe Cardona also talked about Memorial Day in is this Pats Instagram post. And as a graduate from the US Navy Academy in Annapolis, Joe knows what he speaks of! Well done Joe and all our military heroes. We honor the fallen this weekend and thank those that currently serve. Some might say that this Memorial Day was more "muted" with no real parades or huge gatherings. But we think that this year is incredibly meaningful. We will never forget this year's Memorial Day and the tens of thousands of Americans who have died fighting this "war" of the Coronavirus.