It's a spending spree like the Patriots have never seen! Some big moves today by Coach Belichick. This is the most money the Pats have ever spent in free agency. Things are certainly getting interesting in Foxborough, and it's only Day One of free agency.

Here's a great way to keep track of all the Pats' moves. They're coming fast and furious so click on the link below and bookmark so you can come back and stay up to date. The Blimp is proud to be Maine's home for Patriots football on the radio for next season. These moves get us excited for 2021 when hopefully we can all fill the stands in Gillette again. Let's go Pats!

