Tom Brady Officially Announces His Retirement from Football

While there was speculation and reports from ESPN about Tom Brady's retirement over the weekend, the superstar quarterback made an official announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former New England Patriot turned to his Instagram to announce that he is indeed retiring after 22 seasons.

Brady, who is 44, secured 7 Super Bowl wins during his tenure.

In his Instagram post, Brady stated that while he's enjoyed his time in the NFL, "it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

He remarked in the post that he has done a lot of reflecting and is super proud of his Tampa Bay team and his accomplishments with them, but feels it's time to move on.

He then gives a rundown of thanks from his Buccaneers team to the coaches to his family.

Brady also mentions the memories and the overall experience that he gained from his career as the superstar player:

My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you really don't think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against - the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.

Interestingly, New England and his longstanding career with that team are not outright mentioned in the post.

The Tampa Buccaneers posted a tribute video on their Twitter account after the announcement:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also put out a statement on Brady:

It's hard to believe we got so many incredible seasons with Tom Brady that all began way back in New England in 2001. And all while breaking records, amassing multiple MVP awards and Super Bowl rings, he truly became the GOAT.

Thanks for the memories, Tom Brady.

This story will be updated.

