Traditionally, Memorial Day weekend is the start of the summer travel season across the U.S. and this year is on track to break travel records according to AAA.

"42.3 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the Memorial Day holiday weekend (known as the unofficial start of summer) from Thursday, May 25, to Monday, May 29."

Travel + Leisure says we could see numbers we haven't seen in over 20 years, so you'll want to make sure to leave at the right time to avoid the crowds.

"More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports. The least crowded driving days will be Saturday and Sunday while the best times to drive are in the mornings or after 6 p.m."

More drivers on the road mean a higher chance of accidents. The National Safety Council says over 400 motorists will lose their lives on the roads over the Memorial Day Holiday.

Before you get behind the wheel to head to your destination, here are a few things you might want to consider.

Safety and Health Magazine has put together this list of safety tips for your Memorial Day travel plans.

"Buckle up: Lack of seat belt use is a top cause of fatalities in crashes. Make sure you have appropriate car seats installed correctly, too.

Designate a sober driver or arrange alternate transportation.

Slow down: Speeding is a factor in more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities. Pay attention to speed limits. And keep a close eye out for bicyclists and pedestrians to keep all road users safe.

Prepare before you go: Before hitting the road, make sure your car is safe to drive. Check the oil and the tire pressure.

Drive distraction-free: Thousands of people have died in vehicle crashes involving cellphone use. Put your phone away.

Look before you lock: Pediatric vehicular heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash motor vehicle-related fatality for children. "

Then there's the issue of bathroom breaks. (I have 4 kids, and this is always something we have to be aware of.)

Whatever this Memorial Day has in store for you, please be safe, kind, and mindful. Let's let's do our best to be as patient and prepared as we can be, while still trying to have a good time!