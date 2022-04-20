The 2022 Caribou High School Spring Sports Schedules

The regular season for spring sports in high school begins this week. Many student-athletes will begin their baseball, softball, tennis, and track & field seasons to wrap-up the 2021-22 academic year.

Caribou High School has released their schedules and the Vikings will have many athletes involved in several sports. Here are the schedules this spring for the baseball and softball teams, tennis, as well as track and field.

Caribou Vikings Baseball/Softball 2022 Schedule

April 23 Caribou @ MDI (Double Header) 12:00, 2:00

April 30 Caribou @ John Bapst (Double Header) 12:00, 2:00

May 2 Caribou @ Houlton 4:30

May 7 Caribou @ Foxcroft Academy (Double Header) 12:00, 2:00

May 12 Caribou @ Fort Kent 4:00

May 14 Hermon @ Caribou (Double Header) 12:00, 2:00

May 19 Fort Kent @ Caribou 4:00

May 21 Old Town @ Caribou (Double Header) 12:00, 2:00

May 23 Houlton @ Caribou 4:00 Senior Day

May 25 Presque Isle @ Caribou 4:30

May 31 Caribou @ Presque Isle 7:00

Tennis Schedule

April 23 Caribou @ Hermon (Double) 12:00, 2:00

April 27 Houlton @ Caribou 4:00

April 29 Presque Isle @ Caribou 4:00

May 4 Singles Qualifying meet at Caribou 6:00

May 5 Madawaska @ Caribou 4:00

May 7 Singles Qualifying Tournament

May 9 Caribou @ Presque Isle 4:00

May 11 Caribou @ Houlton 4:00

May 14 John Bapst @ Caribou (Double) 12:00, 2:00

May 16 Caribou @ Madawaska 4:00

May 17 Fort Kent @ Caribou 4:00 Senior Day

Track and Field Schedule

April 22 Meet at MDI 12:00

April 30 Meet at Hampden 12:00

May 7 Meet at Caribou 12:00

May 14 Meet at Foxcroft Academy 12:00

May 19 Aroostook League Championship at Presque Isle 3:30

May 25 PVC JV Championship at Brewer 3:45

May 28 PVC Championship at Bangor 11:00 a.m.

