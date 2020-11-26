Here Are 6 Stupid Questions People from Away Ask Mainers

As a Mainer, you can't help but love your state and all it has to offer. From the amazing outdoors to the mix of all the seasons to the excellent food and drink, there's a lot to enjoy.

But does it ever drive you nuts when people from away start asking you really stupid questions about Maine? They just make you want to roll your eyes or facepalm.

So here's just 6 stupid questions people from away ask Mainers. These are just the tip of the iceberg.

These are clearly only a few of the really dumb questions people will ask Mainers, but what about you? What's the stupidest question you've ever gotten about Maine?

Have you been out and about and someone from away stops to ask you something and you can't help but wonder if it's a joke. Like how could someone possibly think that?

It's probably the perfect time to look at the camera and give a Jim face like you're on the tv show "The Office."