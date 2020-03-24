Stay At Home Or Pay A Fine In Portland, Maine

There's an emergency order in effect starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 that "restricts all non-essential personal and business services" in Portland, Maine, according to a press release from Portland Downtown. Mayor Kate Snyder and Portland City Manager Jon Jennings made the announcement earlier today. It's a five day order, and extensions must be approved by the City Council. The council is expect to meet again on Monday, March 30th. Jennings said:

I was propelled to take this action based on the data we have related to the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Southern Maine. This was not an easy decision to make, given the impacts it will further have on our economy, but my hope in doing this stay at home order now is that if we restrict as many activities as possible for a short time, then we can re-emerge from this crisis sooner. It is essential for anyone living in Cumberland or York counties to take this very seriously. We can flatten the curve in Southern Maine if we act now.

There is a $500 fine for failing to comply with the order, as per portlandmaine.gov. This is reportedly for each occurrence plus the costs of prosecution.

Some individuals and businesses are exempt from the emergency order. Click here to see the list.