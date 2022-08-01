Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody

A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.



Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the caller reported a man, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Baron, had pointed a gun at them, tried to steal their car, and fired multiple rounds toward them and their house. At the time of this incident, Baron was wanted for burglary and theft of firearms from an investigation in the St. John Plantation area, Gillen said.

When deputies arrived, they said Baron was waiting in the driveway across the road and pointed a gun at them. Sgt. Nathan Chisholm fired at Baron but he was not injured and fled back into the apartment, where he barricaded himself on the second floor.

Police safely evacuated the other occupants of the apartments and surrounding homes and no one was injured. The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in and shortly before 9:45 p.m., Baron surrendered without further incident.

Baron is being held at the Aroostook County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Reckless Conduct, Burglary and Theft. The incident in Stockholm remains under investigation and more charges are pending, Sheriff Gillen said.

Sgt. Chisholm has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in Maine for all officer-involved shootings, while the Maine Attorney General’s Office investigates.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team, Maine Warden Service, U.S. Border Patrol, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Stockholm Fire Department.