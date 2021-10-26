Soccer Playoffs Continue Today; Schedule & Scores Here

The Maine Principals Association's 2021 high school soccer playoffs will continue today with 4 games involving teams from Aroostook County. Before we get to today's games, there were two games on the boys' side were played. Wednesday will be busy with the girls' side playing the majority of their quarterfinal matchups. That schedule can be found below.

The Fort Kent boys' team advanced after they picked up a 5-0 victory over George Stevens Academy. They will play the winner of today's game between Mt. View and Sumner. Lee Academy defeated the Hodgdon boys and will play the winner of tonight's game between Easton and Van Buren.

Today's Games:

Girls;

Hodgdon @ Penobscot Valley High School

Boys;

Madawaska @ Wisdom 3:00 p.m.

MDI @ Presque Isle 4:30 p.m.

Easton @ Van Buren 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday's games:

Girls;

Schenck @ Wisdom 2:00 p.m.

Houlton @ Central 3:00 p.m.

Dexter @ Fort Kent 3:30 p.m.

Southern Aroostook @ Ashland 4:00 p.m.

Fort Fairfield @ Madawaska 6:00 p.m

Caribou @ Oceanside

We will update you on the scores for today's games as they come in.