New Website Launched for Presque Isle High School Athletics

Look at what we have here

Parents, grandparents, athletes, coaches, and fans of Presque Isle athletics will have a new website to keep up on all of the news and information on the school’s programs. The new website will allow you to access scores, schedules, rosters and other updates throughout the year.

The Site

Just follow the following to link to the Presque Isle Athletics website. You can sign up on the website to have notifications sent to you when news breaks on game and practice changes, as well as other announcements relating to the sports teams in the MSAD #1 district.

"We offer that sport?"

This website is a great resource for anyone to check in on the Wildcats many programs offered. There are 17 programs with many offered to boys and girls in Presque Isle. As you scroll through you may notice that ESports have been added to the list of programs. Last year the Maine Principal's Association launched their first year of competitive ESports across the state of Maine. The MPA is currently offering sanctioned competitions in League of Legends, Rocket League, SMITE, Splatoon 2, FIFA 21, Madden 21, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The website has embedded the Facebook page that the department uses to make announcements in regards to changes in game times and procedures for any fans who will be traveling to schools outside of Aroostook County. Presque Isle winter sports teams will be traveling outside of Aroostook County for some of their games and those schools do have different rules and procedures for fans looking to attend games.

