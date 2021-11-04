Several Aroostook County Athletes Named to All-Star Team
As the fall sports season for high schools in Maine winds down this weekend, many awards and honors are being announced. The Maine Soccer Coaches Association released their 2021 Regional All-Stars, with several athletes from Aroostook County schools being recognized. Seniors that were selected will have the opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl, later this month at Hampden Academy.
Congratulations to the following athletes:
Class B Northern Maine Girls;
Sydney Tawful Freshmen Presque Isle
Class C Northern Maine Girls;
Morgan Cyr Senior Fort Kent
Hannah Lovely Sophomore Fort Kent
Breanne Barton Senior Houlton
Natalie DeLucca Junior Houlton
Class D Northern Maine Girls;
Gabby Ayotte Senior Ashland
Sidney St. Peter Senior Ashland
Camryn Ala Senior Fort Fairfield
Eva Callioras Senior Fort Fairfield
Delaney Little Senior Hodgdon
Chantel Ackley Senior Madawaska/Van Buren
Renee Lapointe Senior Madawaska/Van Buren
Taylor Pelletier Junior Madawaska/Van Buren
Maggie Harthorne Senior Southern Aroostook
Madison Russell Junior Southern Aroostook
Abbie Lerman Junior Wisdom
Lilly Roy Sophomore Wisdom
Class B Northern Maine Boys;
Ari Plante Senior Caribou
Xavier McAtee Senior Presque Isle
Jonah Roy Senior Presque Isle
Ryllan Thibault Senior Presque Isle
Class C Northern Maine Boys;
Keegan Cyr Junior Fort Kent
Austin Delisle Senior Fort Kent
Kaden Theriault Sophomore Fort Kent
Isaiah Gentle Senior Houlton
Class D Northern Maine Boys;
Lucas Haines Senior Central Aroostook
Owen Sweeney Sophomore Easton
Drew Duttweiler Junior Hodgdon
Carsen Cyr Junior Madawaska
Henry Hebert Junior Van Buren
Noah Martin Junior Van Buren
Koby Searles Junior Van Buren
Carter Pelletier Senior Wisdom
Sam Roy Senior Wisdom