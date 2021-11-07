State Championship Saturday in Presque Isle a Huge Success

The weather on Saturday in Presque Isle was perfect for the Class C & D State Championships. Aroostook County had two teams competing in their respective classes. It was a busy day at the Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex with teams and fans from all over Maine, coming to Presque Isle.

Class C Girls;

In the first game of the day, the girls from Maranacook cruised to a Class C victory over the Bucksport. Maranacook had complete control of the game which ended with a 5-0 score.

Class C Boys;

The Fort Kent Warriors were in the Class C boys game and taking on Waynflete. Fort Kent had a large number of fans in attendance to root on their team against the private school from Portland. Fort Kent scored first, just after the midway point of the first half. With under ten minutes remaining in the first half, Waynflete was able to tie the game at 1. A second half goal, with about 18 minutes remaining, led Waynflete to the win over the Fort Kent Warriors. The final score was 2-1, in an extremely competitive boy game. Waynflete has now won three consecutive state championships.

Class D Girls;

Game three on the day was the Class D girls game, featuring the Wisdom Pioneers and North Yarmouth Academy. The Pioneers brought another solid fan section from St. Agatha to Presque Isle. NYA proved to be the better team on Saturday, controlling play on the way to a 3-0 victory. Wisdom gave their best effort, but NYA is a solid team and well deserving of their state championship.

Class D Boys;

The final game of the day was a Class D boy with Lee Academy taking on the boys from North Yarmouth Academy. This time, NYA would find themselves on the losing end of a shutout. Lee Academy is the Class D boys champion, after a 5-0 victory on Saturday.

Via Lee Academy Facebook

Congratulations to all of the teams who competed for state titles on Saturday. The staff and facilities at Presque Isle were in top shape and were a tremendous host. I spoke with some fans from all over Maine and they all came away impressed with the facilities and hospitality of everyone in Presque Isle.

