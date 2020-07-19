Fire Damages Home on State Road in Mapleton

A fire on the State Road in Mapleton Saturday evening damaged a home while the homeowner was away.

The Mapleton, Castle Hill, Chapman Fire Department responded shortly after 6:00 p.m. to the fire at a single-story house at the corner of Castle Hill Road. When crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from the back doorway, according to Capt. Robby Gross.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze inside the doorway and contained damage to the kitchen area. A quick search of the residence confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire, Gross said. There were no injuries.

The home is owned by Eugene Dow, who was insured.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Washburn Fire Department provided mutual aid.