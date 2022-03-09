Saint John Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography Crimes

A 34-year-old man from Saint John, N.B., has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into images and videos of child sexual abuse.

The investigation, led by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, began in April of 2021, in light of information uncovered by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

On August 5, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a home in Saint John as part of the investigation. Andrew Michael Douglas was arrested at the scene and police seized an electronic device.

The following day, Douglas appeared in Saint John Provincial Court, and was charged with possession of child pornography. He was remanded into custody. An additional charge for child luring was laid in Court on August 26.

Douglas returned to court on Tuesday and was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of child pornography, making child pornography, child luring, extortion and failure to comply with a probation order. He will not receive any credit for time he has already served.

Andrew Michael Douglas has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, and will be required to submit a DNA sample. He is prohibited from possessing a weapon for a period of 10 years.

Following his release from prison, Douglas will have to abide by strict conditions set out by the court, including refraining from contact with anyone under the age of 16.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force. The RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit was also involved in the investigation.

