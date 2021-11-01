Saint John City Police Officer Charged With Filing False Report

A member of the Saint John Police Force has been charged with providing a false police report during an investigation earlier this year.

The New Brunswick RCMP said it received a complaint from Public Prosecutions on May 7 concerning Sgt. David Kimball's actions during an investigation on April 17 and 18 in Saint John, N.B.

Kimball of Quispamsis, N.B. was charged with falsifying a police report, obstruction of justice by providing a false report and breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office.

The charges were laid in Saint John Provincial Court on Monday, Nov. 1. A summons was issued to the accused to appear in court on Dec. 8.

The RCMP did not provide any details of the investigation Kimball was involved in.

In a statement, Saint John Police Chief Robert Bruce said, “Public trust and confidence are paramount. The Saint John Police Force is committed to serving the citizens of Saint John with integrity and respect.” said. Saint John Police officers are expected to hold themselves to a high moral and professional standard, remaining undeterred in the good work we do.”

Kimball, a 23 year veteran of the force, has been suspended with pay. The RCMP investigation into the case is continuing.