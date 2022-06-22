Canada Day Celebrations to Return to the City of Saint John

Canada Day celebrations and activities are returning to the City of Saint John, N.B., following a two-year absence.

The city on Wednesday announced an “exciting lineup of fun, family friendly activities” happening on Friday, July 1. Local residents and visitors are invited to enjoy all the festivities.

The City said this year it is partnering with music festival organizer AREA 506 for the first-ever Canada Day Waterfront Festival, which will take place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the new container village on Water Street in Saint John. Festival highlights include circus performers, arts and crafts, face painting, food vendors and other activities.

A free family swim will be open to the public at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., which is limited to the first 400 people. In addition, the Saint John City Market on Charlotte Street will be open from 10:00 to 4:00.

To top off the celebrations, a Canada Day fireworks display will be set off from Long Wharf beginning at 10:00 p.m., weather permitting.

For more details on Saint John’s Canada Day festivities, follow the City’s Facebook or Twitter pages. The celebration is funded in part by the Government of Canada.

This year is Canada’s 155th Anniversary. On July 1, 1867 Canada became a new federation with its own constitution. Originally known as Dominion Day, Canada Day is a national statutory holiday celebrated in all provinces and territories.

