Roy Smacks GW Hit & Pitches Complete Game; Wisdom 4 Madawaska 3

Class D Way North Battle

The Madawaska Owls traveled to play a close rival in St. Agatha, against the Wisdom Pioneers. Madawaska in the middle of a 10-day, 7 game stretch, that will test their pitching depth and strategy.

Wisdom was playing in just their third game of the season and the only game on their schedule for this week. Madawaska came into the game with a record of 2-2, after falling to Fort Kent 15-1 on Saturday. Wisdom started the day with a record of 1-1.

Beaulieu and Roy Spin Gems

Sam Roy took the mound for Wisdom and Ian Beaulieu toed the rubber for Madawaska. Roy and Beaulieu shut down the offenses and saw very few scoring opportunities arise throughout the game. The Owls scored in the top of the first when Carsen Cyr drove in Ian Beaulieu to give Madawaska an early 1-0 lead.

Pioneers break through

In the bottom of the fourth inning Camden Pelletier lined a two-run single up the middle to score Carter Pelletier and Kaiden Daigle, and put the Pioneers ahead 2-1. Wisdom would add one more run in the bottom of the fifth on a fielder's choice, to give Wisdom a 3-1 lead.

Cyr Leads Madawaska's Comeback

Carsen Cyr ripped a RBI-triple to deep right field in the top of the sixth, to bring Madawaska to within one run of Wisdom. Cyr would score one batter later on a pass ball to tie the game at 3-3. Sam Roy would strike out a batter to end the Owls threat.

Sam Roy delivers game winning hit and is the winning pitcher

Roy pitched around a leadoff single and a walk in the top of the seventh inning as Madawaska failed to capitalize on a chance to take the lead. Michael Roach drew a leadoff walk for Wisdom in the bottom of the inning followed by a Pelletier single to put runners at first and third base. Sam Roy drove the first pitch he saw up the middle for a walk-off RBI single to give Wisdom a 4-3 victory.

Impressive stat lines from both teams provided by GameChanger

Ian Beaulieu pitched the entire game for Madawaska, striking out 7 batters and reaching base two times in three at-bats. Carsen Cyr was 2-3 with a run driven in and a run scored. Sam Roy pitched a complete game allowing 1 earned run on 6 hits, and striking out 15 batters. Carter Pelletier reached base in all three of his plate appearances drawing two walks and scoring a run while Michael Roach went 2-3 at the plate for Wisdom.

On Deck:

Wisdom moves to 2-1 on the season and will travel to play the Southern Aroostook Warriors on May 16. Madawaska falls to 2-3 and they will travel to play Fort Fairfield on Wednesday.