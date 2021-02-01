Ride Horseback Through A Winter Wonderland At A Maine Farm

When the snow hits the ground, there's a lot of activities that we put out of our mind because they feel like they're exclusive to a season other than winter. One of those activities is horseback riding. But if you're willing to brave the conditions, there's a horse farm in Maine that offers a winter wonderland horseback riding experience.

That would be Carousel Horse Farm in Casco. Their beginner rides are a popular pick in warmer months for newbies and families who want to experience a great horseback ride but lack experience. The trail used for the beginner ride winds through the woods and offers fantastic views of Mount Washington under clear conditions. It's not just the views either, meeting up with other wildlife like deer and turkey is a regular occurrence on this beginner route. The beginner route transforms into a winter wonderland ride from December through March. Generally snow covered, you'll get all the same stunning views but fully winterized.

Carousel Horse Farm also has other ride options for people with more experience. If you're too nervous to ride horseback, they also offer carriage rides, including a new carriage available just in time for Valentine's Day.

So if skiing, sledding or snowshoeing isn't your thing but you still want to get outside for some fresh air and a winter activity, here's the option you've been waiting for. Put the snow pants away and bust out the chaps.