Picard Picked To Lead Madawaska Parks & Recreation Department

Announcement out of Madawaska

The town of Madawaska has a new Parks and Recreation Director with an extensive background that should benefit the town for years to come. Sharon Picard has accepted the position with Madawaska, according to town manager Gary Picard.

The body of work that makes her the right person for the job

Sharon Picard lives in Madawaska with her husband and four daughters. She comes to the new role with an “extensive knowledge in education and campus summer programming” that the town sees as a benefit moving forward. Picard replaces Sam Cyr who previously held the position in Madawaska. Sharon said “I look forward to working with the town’s administration, park and rec’s staff and the community at large.”

Sharon Picard Park and Recreation Director for Madawaska

Recreation is a lifelong activity

As a mother of four, Picard is clearly a very busy person but her background suggests that the new role will be a breeze for her. Sharon says she enjoys spending time with her family, baking, and sewing. Madawaska will work to improve current programming and add programs for people of every age under Picard's leadership. “Summer programming is essential for a lot of families with children who depend on recreational programing when school is no longer in session, but I also want generational recreation that encompasses all ages and abilities”. Her previous work sets her up well as the town of Madawaska will look to start new programs for all ages.

Visit the St. John Valley

The new parks and rec director in Madawaska wants everyone to know that Madawaska is the place to be. Sharon Picard said, “Recreational programing and local parks are for all ages, and we invite community to take advantage of what Madawaska has to offer from a public beach on Long Lake to summer activities and cultural events throughout the year.” We want to congratulate Sharon on the new position and wish her the best of luck as she moves forward.