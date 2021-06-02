The Portland Sea Dogs Will Change Their Name to the Maine Red Snappers For One Game

Our beloved Portland Sea Dogs will change their name to the Maine Red Snappers for one glorious game in July. It's all in celebration of National Hot Dog Month, and on July 24th, the Sea Dogs will pay homage to Maine's iconic red hot dog by changing their name for the day.

The team did a similar name change in 2019 when they changed their name to the Maine Whoopie Pies for a day. For Red Snapper Day, the team will wear Red Snapper jerseys and hats. There will be tons of hot-dog activities on July 24th too. Get your tickets for this special game HERE or call 879-9500.

The Sea Dogs are providing 100 red snapper box lunches today at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital to get the celebration rolling. And you can get a red snapper hot dog for lunch today in front of Hadlock Field. The team is selling snappers for a buck between 11:30 am and 1 pm. You can also be the first to pick up wicked cool Maine Red Snapper merch! The red snapper hot dog has been Maine's preferred type of hot dog for over 100 years. GO MAINE RED SNAPPERS!

