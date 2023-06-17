Red Sox Rout Yankees 15-5

The Boston Red Sox set a season-high in runs with 15, and hits with 17 and routed the New York Yankees 15-5 on Friday, June 16th at Fenway Park as Justin Turner blasted 2 home runs including a grand slam!

And followed that with a grand slam at his next at bat in the 3rd inning!

A scary moment occurred in the 5th inning, when Tanner Houck was hit in the face with a line drive. He was cruising at that point, He ended up pitching 4.0 innings and allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Houck walked off the field on his own, and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Alex Verdugo was 2-5 with a double.

Pablo Reyes was 2-4 driving in 2 runs.

Tristan Casas was 2-4 with a double.

The win moved the Red Sox back to .500 with a 35-35 record.

Boston and New York will play game 2 of the 3-game series on Saturday night. The pregame starts at 6:15 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:15 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.