Red Sox Nip A’s 1-0 on July 4th [VIDEO]

After 2 extra inning games that the teams split, the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland A's 1-0 on Sunday, July 4th in 9 innings, to take the series 2-1

After the Red Sox' bullpen was taxed in the first 2 games, they needed a strong performance from starter Nick Pivetta, and he delivered. He went 7.0 innings, allowing just 2 hits and struck out 10, while walking 2. He picked up his 7th win of the season and is 7-3

Garrett Whitlock pitched the 8th and allowed just 1 run.

Matt Barnes, selected to the All-Star game Sunday afternoon, picked up his 19th save, getting the A's in the 9th, although things were a little hairy, as Oakland had the tying run at 3rd.

Alex Verdugo after going 0-6 on Saturday, was 2-3 with a pair of doubles (his 16th and 17th) and walked once. He scored the Red Sox' lone run on a double-play ball.

Rafael Devers had a double, his 25th of the season.

The Red Sox played without Xander Bogaerts, and Hunter Renfroe, who both had the day off. They are expected to play Monday, when the Red Sox open a series with the Angels.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

Tampa Bay beat Toronto 5-1 and the Red Sox' lead over the Rays stays at 4.5 games. The Rays start a series with the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

The Red Sox will send Martin Perez to the mound Monday night in the opening game of the 3-game series with the Angels. Pregame starts at 8:35 p.m. with the first pitch at 9:38 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.