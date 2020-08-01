Red Sox Lose to Yankees Friday Night 5-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees Friday night, July 31st 5-1, snapping their 2 game winning streak. The problem... The Red Sox's 3-4-5- hitters were 2-10 on the night.

Ryan Weber got the start for the BoSox, and went 3.1 innings allowing 4 hits, but 2 of those hits were homers, and allowed 3 hits while walking 4. He didn't strike out anyone.

Phillips Valdez came on in relief and went 2.2 innings. He allowed 3 hits but didn't allow a run while striking out 3. In his 3 appearances in 2020 Valdez has yet to allow a run.

Austin Brice pitched a scoreless 7th inning striking out 1, but Colten Brewer allowed 2 hits, 1 a homer in the 8th at the Yankees added 2 insurance runs.

The Red Sox scored their lone run of the game on Michael Chavis' 1st homer of the season,  in the 3rd inning.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-3.

For the Yankees Aaron Judge hit his 3rd homer of the season, a 2 run shot in the 3rd inning, and Gio Urshela hit his 1st homer in the 4th innings. Brett Gardner his his 1st homer in the 8th inning, a 2 run shot.

On the mound Jordan Montgomery went 5.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 4 and walked 1 to pick up the win.

The Red Sox are now 3-5 on the season while the Yankees are 5-1. The 2 teams will play the 2nd game of the series Saturday night, with the pregame starting at 6:05 and first pitch at 7:07. The Red Sox will send Zack Godley to the mound while the Yankees counter with Masahiro Tanaka. Hear the game on 101.9 The Rock.

