Red Sox Lose 3rd Straight- Fall to Rays 9-5 Wednesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night, losing 9-5. It was their 3rd straight loss.

Prior to the game, the Red Sox placed Andrew Benintendi on the 10 day injured list with a right rib cage strain. They recalled Ryan Weber from their alternate site, and he was need in the game throwing long relief, as Zach Godley starting on 3 days rest allowed 10 hits, 3 of them homers in 3 innings. Godley gave up 8 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Weber came on in long relief pitching 6 effective innings, allowing 1 run on a homer in the 9th inning, while scattering 5 hits and striking out 4

The Red Sox's runs came in the bottom of the 8th inning, when Jonathan Arauz (1-2) singled in a run with the bases loaded and then JD Martinez hit his 7th career grand slam. It was Martinez's 2nd homer of the season.

Kevin Pilar, batting in the lead-off spot was 4-5, with 4 singles.

The Rays are now 11-8 and have won 5 games in a row. Blake Snell, starting for the Rays won his 1st game of the season (1-0) throwing 5 innings, striking out 6 and allowing 4 hits.

Brandon Lowe was 3-5 with a double, homer and drove in 2 runs. Yandy Diaz was 3-5 . Yoshi Tsutsugo was 1-4 with a homer and Austin Meadows wa 2-4 with a homer.

The Red Sox and Rays play the final game of the 4 game series Thursday afternoon. Kyle Hart will make his major league debut for the BoSox, wearing number 81. Hart played for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2018 and last year started in Portland before being promoted to Pawtucket mid-season. The pregame starts at 3:30 with the first pitch at 4:30 on 101.9 The Rock.