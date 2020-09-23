Red Sox Beat Orioles 8-3 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 Tuesday night at Fenway Park as Nick Pivetta made his Red Sox debut, throwing 5 strong innings.

Pivetta allowed just 1 run, while striking out 8 and walking 3. He scattered 4 hits for his 1st win. Matt Barnes pitched out of a bases loaded 9th for his 9th save of the season.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-3 with a double, driving in 2 runs. He now had 13 runs batted in, in his first 18 games.

Christian Vazquez was 1-5 with a 3 runs batted in, including a 2-4un homer in the 6th inning.

JD Martinez was 3-5 with 2 oubles and is now 6-14 with 2 runs batted in, in his last 3 games.

Alex Verdugo was 2-5 and extended his hitting streak to 9 games.

Baltimore had 3 errors with the Red Sox having 2 errors by Michael Chavis and Rafael Devers. Devers' error was his 13th of the season.

Renato Nunez hit his team leading 12th homer of the season, in the 6th inning for the Orioles. Rio Ruiz was 2-4 with a pair of doubles. DJ Stewart , Cedric Mullins and Ramon Urias were each 2-4

Boston and Baltimore will play game 2 of the 3 game series, the final games at Fenway, on Wednesday night, with Nathan Eovaldi schedule to make his final start of the season for Boston. Pregame starts at 6:30 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.