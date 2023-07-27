Red Sox Beat Braves 5-3 to Sweep 2-Game Series

The power of the Yellow! The Red Sox wore their Yellow City Connect Uniforms again last night, and beat the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, July 26th, 5-3. It was their 9th win in a row dating back to July 18, 2022 when wearing "The Yellow".

Wednesday night the Red Sox blasted 3 homer runs!

Triston Casas was 2-2, hitting a solo home run, his 15th in the 7th inning and walked twice.

Rafael Devers was 1-4, hitting his 25th home run, a solo shot in the 6th inning.

Adam Duvall was 1-4, hitting his 8th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 8th inning.

Justin Turner was 2-4 with a double in the 7th inning, giving Boston a 4-3 lead.

Connor Wong was 2-3, with a pair of singles in the 5th and 7th innings. He also gunned down a runner at 2nd base in the 9th inning. It was the 17th runner he has thrown out this season, and has thrown out 32.1 percent of runners attempting to steal.

Brayan Bello went 6.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2. It was Boston's team leading 10th start of 6.0 plus innings this season.

Joe Jacques picked up the win, pitching a hitless 7th inning. John Schreiber and Brennan Bernadino combined for the 8th inning and Kenley Jansen picked up his 22nd save of the season, facing 4 batters in the 9th inning.

Boston is now a season-high 8 games above .500 and have won 4 games straight. They are 1.5 games out of the Wild Card.

The Red Sox are off on Thursday, and start a 6-game West Coast Road Trip on Friday, with 3 games against the San Francisco Giants (Friday-Sunday), followed by 3 games at the Seattle Mariners (Monday-Wednesday). Hear Friday night's pregame starting at 9:15 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 10:15 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County

