The RCMP arrested three people and seized drugs and four unsecured firearms at homes in Grafton and Newburg, New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The New Brunswick RCMP executed search warrants on North Street in Grafton and Newburgh as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Two of the four unsecured firearms were loaded. Police said they also seized what they believe to be meth pills, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, a large quantity of cannabis and paraphernalia used in drug trafficking including scales.

A 27-year-old Grafton man, William "Jared" O'Donnell, was charged with “failure to comply with an undertaking.” He was released on conditions and has a court date for March 1 in the Woodstock Provincial Court. Also arrested was a 30-year-old woman from Grafton and a 26-year-old Fredericton man. They were released with conditions, and have a court date scheduled for May 10. All three individuals were arrested at the Grafton Street home.

The Provincial Crime Reduction Unit conducted the investigation. Fredericton Police Force and New Brunswick RCMP Officers make up the unit. Their focus is “disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities.”

Contact your local police if you have any information about illegal drug activity in your community. The RCMP emphasizes the important role the public plays in helping to prevent and solve crimes. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

