Codiac RCMP Respond to Save Child in Mental Distress in Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP is commending the quick actions by its members during a call Sunday evening in Moncton involving a child in mental distress.

Police received a report at around 8:30 p.m. of a child under the age of 12 in mental distress at a home between Mountain Road and Wheeler Boulevard. When Mounties arrived, the child was on the roof of the home, dangerously near where power lines entered the building, according to Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

Working together, officers on the ground spoke to the child while another member climbed onto the roof. The RCMP member was able to secure the child and bring them safely to the ground.

No one was injured. The youngster was taken to hospital for evaluation.

"Our members did an exceptional job using their training and the full range of their skills to assess and successfully resolve this incident," MacDonnell said. "Mental health calls, especially those involving minors, are complex and challenging. I want to thank our members for their professionalism, compassion, and quick action in dealing with this situation."

If you or someone you know is in mental distress, there are many services available to you, including:

Chimo helpline (province-wide): 1-800-667-5005

Kids Help Phone (Canada-wide): 1-800-668-6868

Crisis Services Canada 1-833-456-4566

Hope for Wellness Indigenous Helpline and on line chat 1-855-242-3310

Bridge the gapp Adult and youth online resource to support mental wellness

In an emergency, call 9-1-1 or go directly to the Emergency Department of the nearest hospital.

For more information on available resources, call New Brunswick Tele-Care at 8-1-1