RCMP Investigating a Break, Enter and Theft in Saint-André, N.B.

Break, Enter and Theft in Saint-André, N.B

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft on Saturday, june 11 at a business on Route 255 in Saint-André, N.B. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m.

The individual who authorities are looking climbed over a fence and cut a lock off of a commercial vehicle. A battery operated pump was stolen from the vehicle.

Photo from Surveillance Video and Description

Police have released a photo from surveillance video to see if the public recognizes the person of interest. At the time of the crime, the suspect is described as a man wearing a helmet, neon gloves and dark clothes.

Call The RCMP or Crime Stoppers

Call the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any relevant information related to the break, enter and theft on June 11. If you wish to remain anonymous in reporting to police, call Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

