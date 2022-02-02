RCMP Releases Photos of Truck Stolen & Burned in Grand Falls Area

A stolen truck from the Local Service District (LSD) of Grand Falls, New Brunswick was found burned January 2 in California, New Brunswick, and the Saint-Léonard RCMP is looking for information.

Police believe the theft occurred on the evening of January 1 at a Chemin Gillespie residence in the LSD of Grand Falls. The truck was found burned in a ditch on California Settlement Road in California, New Brunswick on January 2.

To further the investigation, the RCMP is now releasing photos of the truck hoping to get info from the public to help identify the individual or individuals involved.

When the vehicle was stolen, it was described as a red 2003 GMC Sierra truck.

The license plate number is F19 302. There was a metal fuel pump in the bed behind the cab.

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about the stolen truck, or if you saw suspicious activity between January 1 and January 2 in the Chemin Gillespie area. Also, reach out if you saw the truck on California Settlement Road on the same dates. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Look for updates of this news story when the RCMP release additional information. New details will be added and posted to the home page and on social media. Listen to live newscasts on the radio, on streaming and on the free app download.

