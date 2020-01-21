RCMP Investigating Hit and Run Into Canada Post Building

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is seeking the public's help to locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a collision in Saint Léonard, N.B.

On Monday afternoon, January 20, around 1:15, members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP were called to Rue Principale where a vehicle had collided with the Canada Post building. The driver of a red vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The occupants of the building were not injured, however the building did sustain some damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has information about the driver is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimenb.ca.