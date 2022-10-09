A 59-year-old man died and one person was seriously injured after the vehicle they were in struck a moose Saturday night in Siegas, just above Saint-Léonard, N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision with a moose on the Trans-Canada Highway at around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard.



The driver, a 59-year-old man from Beaver Dam, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Sgt. Bouchard said. The passenger in the vehicle was transported by ambulance to hospital with what are believed to be “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” Police did not provide the identity of the victims of the crash.

The crash occurred just a few kilometres north of another collision involving a moose earlier in the week that claimed the life of a Saint-Léonard man.

Ambulance New Brunswick and the Saint-Léonard Fire Department also attended the scene Saturday night. A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation, Bouchard said.

This post will be updated when further information is made available.