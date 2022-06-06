Catalytic Converters Stolen in Saint-Quentin, N.B.

Two catalytic converters were stolen on May 18 in Saint-Quentin, N.B. and the RCMP is looking for information as part of an investigation regarding the thefts.

Theft and Incident Details

Officials said the thefts are believed to have occurred on Gagnon Street in the early morning hours, around 1:45 a.m., on Wednesday, May 18. Two vehicles, a tanker and a pickup truck, were parked outside a facility and had their catalytic converters stolen.

Video Surveillance Photos Released

Two persons of interest entered the premises on bicycles. They left shortly after, said the RCMP.

To help identify the individuals, police have released photos from video surveillance, and are asking the public for assistance if you recognize the two people.

Contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers

Contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149 if you can provide any information related to this theft on Gagnon Street. Also reach out to police If you saw any suspicious activity in the area around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. If you would like to remain anonymous and report information, use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

