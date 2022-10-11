Human Remains Discovered in Saint-André, N.B.

The RCMP is investigating the discovery of human remains in Saint-André, N.B., in the northwestern part of the province.

Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report around noontime Saturday that human remains had been found in a small wooded area off the Laforge Road in Saint-André, Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard said in a news release. That road runs between Route 144 and Chemin de l'Eglise.

Investigators comb the area where body was found on the weekend

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Police Dog Services and a forensic anthropologist attended the scene on Saturday afternoon. Over a dozen additional RCMP members were also involved in a search of the area.

"At this time, we have not been able to positively identify the remains," Bouchard said. "A forensic examination of the bones will be conducted and we will share more information as it becomes available."

The investigation is ongoing. This article will be updated as we learn more.

