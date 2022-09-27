Presque Isle’s Madore Named PVC Coach Of The Year; Wildcats Win
Solid day for the PIHS Golf Program
Tuesday was banner day for the Presque Isle High School golf team and program. The team won the PVC Golf Championship and head coach Matthew Madore was named the PVC Conference Coach of the Year.
Team qualifies and four individuals
Madore's Wildcats qualified for the State Championship as a team and four members qualified for the individual State Championship. Gavin Dunleavy shot a round of 84 to lead Presque Isle and qualified for the individual competition. He will be joined by Grant Stubbs (86), Owen MacKinnon (90), and Ian Roy (90). Lars Spooner of the Caribou Vikings qualified for the individual competition after shooting a 90.
"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it." - Michael Jordan
Presque Isle’s mental toughness is something that Madore and his assistant Jon "Cleve” Humphrey have been grooming in the athletes. The Wildcats practiced last week in the rain to be prepared for the possibility of wet conditions at Hermon Meadows.
Up Next
The coaching duo are now getting to work on preparing the Wildcats for the State Championship on October 8 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.