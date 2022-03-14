Presque Isle Youth Hockey Dominates Weekend Tournament; Champions

Success leads to more success

Life of a hockey player in northern Maine is filled with long weekends and long road trips as they travel throughout the state and New England playing in round robins and tournaments. This past weekend the Presque Isle 10U hit the I-95 once again looking to get the most of their final tournament of the season.

The Midcoast Classic Tournament was held over the weekend in Rockport, a nearly 4-hour drive for many of the players on the 10U team from Presque Isle Youth Hockey. The young Wildcats have had a successful season, and were looking to cap it off with another tournament title.

Presque Isle youth hockey 10U team 2022 - Via PIYH Facebook page Presque Isle youth hockey 10U team 2022 - Via PIYH Facebook page loading...

Round Robin

Presque Isle had an early puck drop of 9:20 a.m. on Saturday in their first game, taking on Casco Bay's Blackhawks team. The Wildcats must have fueled up well, because they cruised past the Blackhawks to a 7-2 win. At 2:00 p.m. Presque Isle skated against the Casco Bay Penguins team, and the Wildcats dominated in a 5-1 victory. The third and final round robin game for Presque Isle was held in the evening against Maine Coast Storm. Presque Isle concluded the three-game day by skating to a 4-1 over the Storm. The Wildcats ended round robin play outscoring their opponents 16-4.

Tournament Play

The championship game of the Midcoast Tournament Classic was scheduled for 10:20 a.m. on Sunday with the Presque Isle Wildcats taking on Casco Bay Blackhawks. Presque Isle was too much for the Blackhawks and cruised to a 10-1 title game victory. Presque Isle comes away with another championship under their belt and complete an impressive season. The future appears to be bright for the Presque Isle Wildcats hockey program.

Congratulations to the Presque Isle Youth Hockey 10U team on their title win!