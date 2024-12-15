Presque Isle Tops Foxcroft Academy in Weekend Hoops Action

The Presque Isle Wildcats secured a 65-51 victory over the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in an exciting matchup on the road. Kason Bua led the Wildcats with a standout performance, scoring 20 points and contributing 5 steals. Eli Mosher added 12 points and matched Bua with 5 steals, while Brent Greenlaw provided strong support with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

For the Ponies, Lennon McAfee delivered a stellar game, leading all scorers with 23 points.

The Wildcats, now 2-0 on the season, used a dominant second quarter to pull ahead, outscoring Foxcroft Academy 23-8 in that period. The Ponies (0-2) made a push in the third quarter but were unable to overcome the deficit.

Three-point shooting played a significant role in the game. Presque Isle knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc, including three from Kason Bua and two from B. Porter. Foxcroft Academy countered with three three-pointers of their own, with contributions from S. Topalski, L. McAfee, and L. Machado.

In junior varsity action, Presque Isle also came out on top, defeating Foxcroft Academy 34-25.

Presque Isle will look to continue their strong start as they take on the Houlton Shiretowners on Wednesday, December 18th.

Week One Voting for Athlete of the Week is live! You can vote here!

Week Two nominations for Athlete of the Week are live! Nominate your student athletes here!