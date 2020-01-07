Presque Isle Police have a New Narcotic Detection Dog

The Presque Isle Police Department’s new 18-month-old lab, Cali, recently completed her certification training in narcotics detection.

Police said her second day on the job resulted in a drug bust after a traffic stop on December 29th around 10:16 p.m.

Cali's handler, Sgt. Tyler Cote, used her to indicate the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Presque Isle Police

Officers searched the vehicle and seized fentanyl, heroin, meth and crack. Four handguns were also taken, said PIPD.

Three individuals were arrested for a variety of charges including aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and felony possession of scheduled drugs.

This case remains under investigation and more charges may be pending.

Names, ages and locations were not released.